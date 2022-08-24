KIMBERLY, BC – Four local competitors placed first with their team of six at the Black Spur Ultra Marathon last weekend.

Fort St. John’s Amanda Chramosta, Denny Chramosta, Alyn Stobbe, and Wendy Geisbrecht are all members of the winning team “No Time to Die.”

After a year of training, with two team members training in Calgary, the team managed to place first in the “mixed” category at the 108-kilometre relay race.

Geisbrecht is pleased with the overall results.

“A third of our team, we don’t get to train with them all season,” said Geisbrecht. ”The fact that when we came out of it with our paces, our distances, and our elevation all so similar, was really amazing.”

Geisbrecht says they plan on competing again next year.

Team “No Time to Die” finished the race in 13 hours and 35 minutes.