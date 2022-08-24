FORT NELSON, B.C. — Environment Canada expects a stretch of hot weather in Fort Nelson this week.

Daytime highs will be close to 30 degrees Celsius, and overnight lows will be near 14 degrees.

Fort Nelson and North Thompson will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The hot weather is expected due to a ridge of high-pressure building over the province’s interior.

Environment Canada is expecting a cooling period to begin on Friday.

Extreme heat affects everyone, but the risks are more significant for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada recommends citizens drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place when possible.

More information about heat-related illness and how to protect oneself can be found on HealthLink’s website.