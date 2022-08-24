FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — City of Fort St. John staff are in the process of painting the water tower on 106th Avenue and 106th Street.

Ryan Harvey with the city says they do this approximately every ten years as the paint deteriorates.

For now, the building will be painted gray, but Harvey says there may be other options in the future.

According to Heather Sjoblom and volunteers with the Fort St. John North Peace Museum, the first water tower was built in the early sixties.

It was located where the current structure is, near the child development centre.

The original tower had no covering, which resulted in some residents swimming in it, “kind of like a big pond,” said Sjoblom.

It ended up caving in around 1962 or 1963, according to museum volunteers.

After the town rebuilt the water tower, the hill around it was used as a toboggan hill.

“The problem with having it open to the public meant that it was an easy target for graffiti,” Sjoblom said.

The tower eventually became an “eyesore,” and according to the Fort St. John Arts Council, a woman named Shelley Mowat from Dawson Creek painted the mural in 2004.