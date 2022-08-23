FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced an emergency water turn-off effective immediately in the 86th Street area.

Due to a water main break, there is a water turn-off currently taking place in the area of 86th Street, around 89th Avenue, 91st Avenue and 92nd Avenue.

The area highlighted in blue below will not have water until the main is repaired:

The water turn off affected area (City of Fort St. John – Facebook)

The city says this is an active construction area and asks residents not to approach crews and equipment working.

According to the City of Fort St. John, there will be an update at 4 p.m. if water has not been restored.