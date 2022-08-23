FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John are informing transit users of an upcoming service change in the city.

Starting September 6th, to reflect a change in demand and align with the beginning of the school year, routes 4 Southeast and 5 Southwest are being reintroduced for school service.

Additionally, some trips will be seasonally discontinued on the 2 Southside and 3 Central-Prospect Park routes.

Due to construction, detours also remain in place at the Fort St. John exchange.

The transit exchange has moved to 100th Street between 97th Avenue and 98th Avenue.

For more details on the service change, detour or trip planning, BC Transit asks users to visit their website.