FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — An open house will be held next week on the Northeast BC Geological Carbon Capture and Storage Atlas project.

The open house is being held on behalf of the BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE), the BC Hydrogen Office, and Geoscience BC.

The event is on August 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Ramada by Wyndham Northern Grand. Though the event is free to attend, the partners involved ask attendees to register ahead of time.

The open house will reportedly be a chance to meet with researchers and partners to hear about the project and to provide feedback or ideas about boosting the province’s economy.

Geoscience BC says the information generated by this open house will be valuable to low carbon intensity hydrogen products, industry, governments, academia, communities and Indigenous groups.

According to Geoscience BC, the results are expected to be published in late 2022.

To register for the open house, visit Eventbrite’s website.

For more information on the project, visit Geoscience BC’s website.