FORT ST. JOHN BC – Former Fort St. John Senior Flyers winger Jim Anderson passed away on the morning of August 20th, 2022.

Born in Battleford, Sask., Anderson played 18 seasons with the Flyers from 1958-1977.

“He was a great player, probably one of the very greatest,” said Senior Flyers president, Paul van Nostrand. “He was a great person and a great friend. He was very kind.”

During his career with the Flyers, Anderson racked up 948 points, with 516 goals and 432 assists.This makes him the greatest scorer in FSJ Flyers history.

Jim’s number ‘8’ was retired by the Flyers on March 9th, 1978. His banner was raised to the rafters of North Peace Arena, along with his teammates Gary Alexander and the late Rod Fonteyne, during the 2010 Allan Cup in Fort St. John.