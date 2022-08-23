DEMMITT, ALTA. — Beaverlodge RCMP was dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle collision near Demmitt Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a 53-year-old man.

The collision occurred between a semi-truck and a pick-up on Highway 43 and Range Road 133.

When the RCMP officers arrived, it was determined that the pick-up driver, a 53-year-old man from Pouce Coupe, B.C., was deceased.

The Alberta RCMP extend their thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the deceased.

No further updates are expected.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.