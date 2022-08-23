DEMMITT, ALTA. — Beaverlodge RCMP was dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle collision near Demmitt Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a 53-year-old man.

The collision occurred between a semi-truck and a pick-up on Highway 43 and Range Road 133.

When the RCMP officers arrived, it was determined that the pick-up driver, a 53-year-old man from Pouce Coupe, B.C., was deceased.

The Alberta RCMP extend their thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the deceased.

No further updates are expected.