FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local BC General Employees Union representative says the ongoing strike will affect all liquor and cannabis stores in the Peace region.

The BCGEU has gone on strike to bring a cost of living allowance back into their contract, with active picketing occurring at distribution centres that have caused some limits and a recent action to stop all overtime.

The strike is affecting both liquor and cannabis stores as the distribution centres are currently behind picket lines.

Though they have agreed to return to the bargaining table as of Tuesday, the current job action will remain in place, according to the BCGEU.

Judy Fox-McGuire, vice president of component six of the BCGEU, says the ongoing strike will affect every liquor and cannabis store in town, not just the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Store.

Component six of the union covers 8,000 members across the province who work in the ministry for children and families, probation, social development and poverty reduction and information technology.

“The distribution centres distribute all of the alcohol apart and aside from craft,” Fox-McGuire, a fort St. John-based public service bargaining committee member, explained.

According to Fox-McGuire, locally made beer and wine that doesn’t go through the distribution centre will still be accessible.

As for limits, the liquor distribution branch has determined people can only buy three bottles at a time of alcohol, such as hard liquor and wine. However, beer and cannabis currently have no limit.

More recently, the union also decided to ban non-emergency overtime.

“That’s across the public service. So no public servants are going to be doing overtime anymore,” Fox-McGuire said.

Fox-McGuire says the impact will be significant in the region.

“The government really relies on overtime to get the jobs done because we’re short staffed,” she said.

This action includes any public service worker, including court workers, licensing workers, BC Liquor Store retail workers, and administrative workers who work for the B.C. Government.

The BCGEU members at the centre of the strike are public service workers who get their paychecks directly from the government every two weeks.

Before they went into negotiations due to their contract ending, a survey was sent out to all members, asking what is important to them, and it came back that most of them were concerned about the cost of living.

The union went to the meeting with the Public Service Agency, the negotiation department of the government, at the end of February.

“The last [salary] increase that we received was on April 1st, 2021, when we received 2 per cent, and we haven’t seen any increases since then,” Fox-McGuire explained.

“We were very clear at the very beginning of negotiations that this is what we’re going to be looking for.”

Earlier this year, the union wasn’t getting anywhere at the meetings, as “they weren’t budging,” so they took a ‘strike vote’ and asked the members if they would take the offer or go on strike.

Fox-McGuire says 95 per cent of the membership said they would go on strike before they would accept that offer, primarily because it did not include “COLA,” a cost of living allowance protection.

“The MLA’s have COLA protection. The minimum wage has COLA protection. Rental increases are based on COLA and the union contracts,” she explained.

“Our government contracts used to have COLA in them, and we want COLA back in them.”

She explains that having a government job used to be sought after due to the good wages and it being a job for life, but now it is no longer the case.

“People are leaving their jobs and going to work for other employers because they make more money,” Fox-McGuire said.

They were able to begin the strike once they gave a 72-hour strike notice, which was issued on Friday, August 12th.

On Monday, August 15th, they closed and began picketing four liquor distribution branch warehouses.

They aim to return to the bargaining table as “nobody wants to be on strike.”

“We don’t wanna be on strike, but our members really need to be able to support their families,” she said.

There is a possibility of picketing expanding to the region.

“It’s going to be an escalation as we go along and until we get the government’s attention because really that’s our only tool is our labour,” said Fox-Mcguire.

Fox-McGuire says the BCGEU is the fastest growing union in British Columbia, representing 80,000 members.