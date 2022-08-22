FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Environmental Action Team’s (NEAT) Camp Wildlings donated food to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society on Friday.

Over the course of the camp, each Friday, the Wildlings and their parents brought food donations for the society.

Susan McGarvey, the education coordinator with NEAT, explains that one of the big things they teach the Wildings is giving back to the community.

“[They learned] what a community means, what it looks like, [and] how we help each other out in a community,” she said.

After Camp Wildings Day in April, enough money was raised for low-income families to send their kids to camp with the help of local businesses.

“We’re grateful for the community support because it has been a community effort. There was a community effort when we did our camp day to raise funds to put kids through camp,” McGarvey explained.

“And then once the kids got into camp, we had the camp community giving back too. So it’s just a beautiful thing to see how much our community gives.”

Lisa Jewell, with the Women’s Resource Society, says the food donated was able to fill the back of her SUV.

She also expressed how kind the kids were and how they helped her load up her car.

“We are so grateful for all the effort the wildlings and their leaders put in to gather food for our Outreach Store,” Jewell said.