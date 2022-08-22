TAYLOR, B.C. — One person was transported to the hospital on Saturday after a collision on the Taylor Bridge.

Both the Taylor Fire Rescue and local police attended the two-vehicle incident.

According to deputy fire chief Kristine Doerksen, the scene was left in the hands of the RCMP, and one occupant ended up going to the hospital.

Information on what caused the collision and the status of the individual transported to hospital is unknown.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to the RCMP for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.