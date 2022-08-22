DGS Astro Paving presents Moose FM’s Block Party. This year’s Block Party presents Iyan Bruvold on the Main Stage presented by the City of FSJ, supported by Burger King and brought to you by the Main Stage sponsor Fort City Chrysler.

Iyan Bruvold is a singer/ songwriter and has been playing as Folkystumstrum since 2004 and has been playing professionally touring the western parts of Canada since 2010. Iyan Bruvold and FolkyStrumStrum bring an alternative style of folk to venues and festivals.

You can learn more about Iyan and FolkyStrumStrum on their Facebook Page.

Bruvold also has a self-titled solo album, along with two others for FolkyStrumStrum. You can listen and find out more about his music on his website:

http://www.folkystrumstrum.com/songs–albums.html

DGS Astro Paving Presents Moose FM’s 2022 Block Party, which is supported by Arctech Welding, NP Credit Union, Burger King, City fo FSJ, Fort City Chrysler, Trican Well Services, Fort St John Co-Op, Chances Fort St. John, FSJ Return It, CN Rail, Systems Rental Source, Eaglevision Video Production, The Flower Hut and YMCA.

Let us know you’re coming- RSVP to DGS Astro Pavings Block Party on Facebook!

