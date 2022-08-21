CHETWYND,B.C — The RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) is investigating a ”suspicious incident“ that took place in Chetwynd on Saturday.

Police responded to the incident on Rimsmith Sub Road near the Pine River Bridge in Chetwynd.

The NDMCU is now engaged and have taken conduct of the investigation, according to mounties.

Investigators are requesting information, or dashcam footage, from anyone that may have been in the area of Pine River Bridge between the evening of August 19th to the morning of August 20th.