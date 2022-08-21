TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

German chancellor visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Canada this week. Scholz and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected set to sign a hydrogen agreement in Stephenville, N.L., during the trip.

Bank results

Canada’s big banks will start reporting their third-quarter financial results this week. Scotiabank is first out of the gate when it reports on Tuesday, followed by RBC and National Bank on Wednesday and CIBC and TD Bank on Thursday. BMO reports its results on Aug. 30.

Air Canada

Air Canada is participating at an investment conference held by Raymond James on Tuesday. Travellers have returned to the skies this summer, but the airline has been in the hot seat as they have faced long lines, cancelled flights and delayed baggage.

Early data

Statistics Canada will provide some preliminary data on how the third quarter started. It will release advance results for July wholesale sales on Wednesday and the flash estimate for its monthly survey of manufacturing on Thursday. The numbers will be revised, but they will offer an early look at how the economy is fared heading into the second half of the year.

Job vacancies

Statistics Canada is expected to report payroll employment, earnings and hours, and job vacancies for June on Thursday. The report comes after the agency’s labour force survey found the unemployment rate held steady at 4.9 per cent in July even as the economy lost 31,000 jobs for the month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS, TSX:RY, TSX:NA, TSX:CM, TSX:TD, TSX:BMO, TSX:AC)

