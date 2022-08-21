Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will be receiving it every Sunday!

Behind the Scenes

Want to know why a certain pothole isn't being fixed? Do you want to get more context on how a regulation can impact a local organization? Then we've got a new newsletter just for you!

Our weekly local government newsletter will keep you up to date on many of the councils in our corner of the province such as Fort St John, Dawson Creek, the Peace River Regional District, and more.

Presented by our civics reporter Grace, she will let you know the big decisions that have happened in the past week, what they mean, and how they could impact you. Sign up by filling out the form below:

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of August 14-20, 2022

FSJ Woman Still Waiting for Solutions: in this story, you will read about a local woman's journey from having a brain tumour removed, complications during recovery, and where she is now. There is also information on how you can help. Flight Instructor Recovering After Crash: read about another local woman's road to recovery after being in a plane accident back in April. After being told it was unlikely that she would walk again, things are looking more positive thanks to hard work and perseverance. Two New Doctors in FSJ: a pair of doctors who completed their residency in Fort St John have decided to stay. They will be taking over for doctors who are leaving or retiring.

