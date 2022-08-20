VICTORIA — A British Columbia MLA says he holds no animosity toward the BC Liberal Party or its leader after being ousted from its caucus earlier this week.

John Rustad, who represents Nechako Lakes in central B.C., was removed after he retweeted comments that questioned the role of carbon dioxide in climate change.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Rustad says he believes in climate change and is worried about the effect it will have on future generations, but refuses to “support policies brought forward by environmental elitists to punish everyday British Columbians and families who are already dealing with out of control inflation.”

He says he looks forward to continuing to serve as the MLA for Nechako Lakes.

Party leader Kevin Falcon said in a statement Thursday that Rustad had shown a “pattern of behaviour” that isn’t supportive of the caucus.

Rustad had shared a tweet on Sunday by Patrick Moore, director of the CO2 Coalition, that said the case for carbon dioxide being the “control knob” for climate “gets weaker every day” and included the hashtag “Celebrate CO2.”

“I got into politics to help people and I will never support policies which hurt everyday people and families,” Rustad said in the statement posted to Twitter Thursday. “I hold no animosity towards Kevin Falcon or the BC Liberal Party, and I remain proud of my work with Premier Christy Clark as her Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.

