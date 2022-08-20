FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The Inconnu swim club is looking into extra dryland training and pool time in Dawson Creek during the North Peace Leisure Pool’s eight-week maintenance shutdown.

The pool will shut down from September 11th until November 7th for some mandatory repairs.

According to Inconnu swim club secretary Jessica Baccante, the extended closure will cause a difficult start to the season.

“The timing of this extended closure will likely eliminate our ability to compete in some of the earlier season meets, as swimmers need to have a chance to qualify for these meets in order to attend,” said Baccante.

Baccante says, despite the news of the extended shutdown being disappointing, the swim club hopes the repairs will eliminate the need for shutdowns in the future.