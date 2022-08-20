DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 43 is closed near Demmit due to a motor vehicle collision.

According to Alberta 511, the highway is closed at Range Road 133, near Demmit.

There is a detour around the collision site, but expect delays and drivers are advised to drive with caution in the area due to debris.

There is no estimate on when the highway will be open in both directions.

For updates, visit 511.alberta.ca.

If you have any updates about the collision and the status of the highway, you can email news@moosefm.ca