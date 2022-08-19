FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Filipino community is throwing another welcome party for new Filipino nationals coming to the Energetic City.

The event, hosted by the founder and chairman of the Barangay Fort St. John Society, Alan Yu, takes place on Sunday, August 28th, starting at 1 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church.

It will include a free lunch, and Yu says everyone is welcome, newcomers or not.

Community members are invited to join in welcoming newcomers, students, and reunited families to the region.

“No need to bring food, Elda [Hallarda] and I are sharing our blessings,” Yu said on the event page.

He adds that others are welcome to share their blessing, as drinks and desserts are appreciated.

Those who need a ride are asked to message Yu through Facebook.

The Filipinos in Barangay Fort St. John Facebook group started in 2015 as the first local contact group for incoming Filipino students bound for the region.

It was found that many incoming and prospective students had many questions before coming to the city, so the group was created to help support them.

In 2020, when international travellers came to Canada, they had to isolate themselves for 14 days, so Yu and the group’s volunteers would arrange for those travellers to stay in a hotel for two weeks.

Additionally, he would pick them up from the airport before and after isolation was necessary, bringing a Canadian Flag to take pictures with them when they landed.

Once the two weeks were up, they would go to dinner at a restaurant in town to celebrate the end of the isolation and welcome them to the community.

“The dinners would also serve as their orientation in FSJ,” Yu said.

In 2021, Yu began having full welcome parties three times a year before the Northern Lights College’s intake period in January, May, and September.

“Initially, it would just be the students until some residents started to join in these small parties, then it got bigger,” Yu said.

He says when it became more expensive on his part, some entry-level employers in town would pitch in to help encourage the students to work for them.

The event can be found on the Filipinos in Barangay Fort St. John Facebook group, which has become a resource for Filipinos coming to the area.