FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – TC Energy is hosting an open house regarding the North Corridor Expansion Project, Bear Canyon North Extension, at the Pomeroy Hotel.

The event will be held at the Pomeroy Hotel on Tuesday, August 30th, starting at 4:30 p.m.

There will be refreshments and opportunities to learn about the project, as well as vendor opportunities.

TC Energy says the project is a 36-inch, 25-kilometre pipeline located 50 kilometres southwest of Worsley, Alberta, in Clear Hills Country.

This project is part of its $1.5 billion expansion to the Nova Gas Transmission Line (NGTL) to connect Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin supply to market demand.

“Guided by our values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, we are proud of the positive relationships we have built with our neighbours for the last 65 years and are looking forward to continuing those relationships and building new ones around the Fort St. John area,” TC Energy said in the event post.

Details on the event can be found on Facebook, and more information on the project can be found on TC Energy’s website.