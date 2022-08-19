FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will proclaim September 2022 literacy month at the request of the Fort St. John Literacy Society.

Mayor Lori Ackerman is expected to make the proclamation, which calls literacy the “key to opportunity for Canadians to increase their life chances and be successful in today’s modern world,” during the council meeting on Monday afternoon.

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit that promotes literacy in the city and surrounding area—and has done so since 1990.

“Literacy plays an important role in the lives of children and families, youth, adults and seniors to improve quality of life at home, at work and in the community,” the society wrote in a letter to the council.

“It is also important to note that literacy and essential skills are key to poverty reduction.”

Literacy month is recognized by cities and towns across the province and is part of an annual large-scale fundraising and awareness campaign that the society takes part in. It notes that all the funds raised within the region will stay in the region and help fund, enhance, and expand free literacy programming.

This year, the society plans to focus on the ways that literacy connects us (with the hashtag #literacyconnectsus) and educates about the ways literacy creates and strengthens ties between people and the world around them.