FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mayor Lori Ackerman is expected to proclaim September 2022 as Disability Employment month, the eighth such event celebrated by WorkBC.

WorkBC has been working to make workplaces in BC more accessible for people with disabilities for the last several years.

Since 2019, Northeast BC’s WorkBC Centre has provided services to 306 clients with disabilities and $663,487 in financial support to these clients.

The city’s proclamation will commit it to raising awareness about “the benefits of developing a diverse workplace and celebrat[ing] the many and varied contributions of employees with disabilities” and to organize events that will encourage employers to hire employees with disabilities.

These supports include specialized assessments, occupational skills training, safety tickets and work clothing, and assistive technology services, among many others.

The organization also seeks to raise awareness of the contributions people with disabilities can make to various sectors, and in doing so, encourage businesses to have workplaces with accessibility needs in mind.

The program, which launched in April 2012, has helped WorkBC make significant improvements in services offered to people with disabilities in the province.

The company will present to council on Monday.

In its presentation, WorkBC also plans to thank key employers and training providers in the community who work with their clients.