PEACE REGION, B.C. — Both Muncho Lake and Mackenzie B.C. broke weather records on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, a strong ridge of high pressure broke a few heat records across B.C. on August 18th.

In the Muncho Lake area, a new record was set at 27.2 degrees Celsius, breaking the old record by .2 degrees set in 1981. Records in this area began in 1970.

The Mackenzie area broke the old record set in 2012 by .6 degrees Celsius, at 31.6. Records began in this area in 1971.

In Fort St. John, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday night, with a high of 28 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 26 degrees Celsius, and Sunday is also sunny with a high of 27.