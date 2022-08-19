On this episode of Moose Talks, we chat with Julianne Kucheran of Urban Matters. Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31, so we’ll talk about the event they’re setting up with the Fort St. John Community Action Team.

Then we are joined by Susan Adams, the Executive Director of the North Peace Community Foundation, to discuss what the foundation does and a new initiative they’re rolling out on August 19, 2022.

