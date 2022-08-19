FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Fort Nelson RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a break and enter suspect that entered A&W early Wednesday morning.

Between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on August 17th, the police were notified that an alarm was activated at the A&W in Fort Nelson.

According to a release, police attended and saw apparent signs of a break-and-enter, but no one was inside the building any longer.

Through investigation, it was determined that cash had been taken.

Police viewed video surveillance, and a suspect was seen inside.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, standing 5’10” to 6′ tall. The individual wore leather skate shoes, black track pants with a reflective stripe on the ankles, a “Hustle Gang” sweater and a grey and black face mask. He also might have tattoos on his left forearm, near the wrist.

(Northern Rockies RCMP) (Northern Rockies RCMP) (Northern Rockies RCMP)

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment at 250-774-2700.