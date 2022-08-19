DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A Dawson Creek student attending the University of Northern British Columbia was recently awarded a Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LP) Scholarship.

Rachel Fonda received one of 56 college scholarships available for children of LP employees.

Fonda is entering her third year of studies towards a bachelor’s of science in psychology, which costs about $8,000 a year for tuition. This cost doesn’t include living costs or textbooks.

Each recipient can get $1,500 per year for up to four years, said Fonda.

“I really wanna pursue a career in therapy and provide mental health services,” Fonda said.

“I initially went into it because therapy’s been around me my whole life… I’ve seen how much it’s helped people in my family, and people in my community. So it really inspired me to wanna get into it as a profession.”

Currently, she is in a four-year program for her undergrad and plans on completing her master’s degree afterwards, which is an additional two years.

“I’m not sure where my master’s program will take me, but I’m open to everything at this point,” Fonda said.

Once she completes her degree, Fonda says she will be applying “everywhere and anywhere” to see where it takes her.

She is the daughter of Mark Fonda, Area Foresty Manager at LP Dawson Creek, where he has been working for 16 years.

The LP Scholarship Program recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of its employees’ children who excel in their studies and make positive contributions to their communities.

“They evaluate their submissions based on academic record and also leadership participation in school activities, honours, work experience, statements of goals and aspirations,” Fonda explained.

She expressed her gratitude for LP and the scholarship.

“[I] feel very honoured to have been chosen as a recipient,” she said.

According to LP Building Solutions, the program has given over $2.2 million in scholarships to over 420 students since 2001.