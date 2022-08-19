VANCOUVER — A group that represents British Columbia’s private liquor stores says the province has imposed limits on alcohol sales at government-run outlets, effective immediately.

The Alliance of Beverage Licensees of BC says government officials have informed it that all customers, including bars, pubs, restaurants and the public, will be rationed to no more than three of any individual item of liquor, with the exception of beer.

The order comes as striking members of the BC General Employees Union picket liquor distribution warehouses for a fifth day.

More coming.

The Canadian Press