DGS Astro Paving presents Moose FM’s Block Party. This year’s Block Party presents Naomi Shore on the Main Stage, presented by the City of FSJ and by the entertainment sponsor Fort City Chrysler.

Naomi Shore is artsy and soulful. From singing to songwriting and being a creator of crafty and beautiful things- Naomi’s talents stretch across the artboard.

“For this storyteller and lover of sad songs, crafting music has become more than her trade. It is a way to process life, to send a searching hand out through the mists of a melody and connect with the world.”

– https://naomishore.ca/

You can catch Naomi Shore performing on September 10th at Centennial Park, for Moose FM’s Block Party presented by DGS Astro Paving. You can listen connect and find out more about Naomi Shore by visiting her website:

DGS Astro Paving Presents Moose FM’s 2022 Block Party, which is supported by Arctech Welding, NP Credit Union, Burger King, City fo FSJ, Fort City Chrysler, Trican Well Services, Fort St John Co-Op, Chances Fort St. John, FSJ Return It, CN Rail, Systems Rental Source, Eaglevision Video Production, The Flower Hut and YMCA.

