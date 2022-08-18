FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northeast B.C’s “unsung heroes” were honoured this week with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallions.

The residents were awarded for serving their communities in ways that have often gone uncelebrated or unnoticed.

MP Bob Zimmer and his office selected and handed out 70 awards over the past week to community members in Prince George, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John. The medallions marked the 70th year of Queen Elizabeth the Second’s reign.

There are areas of community service that see more recognition than others and, according to Zimmer, the intention behind this award was to find and celebrate the people who serve in the background.

“It was really about recognizing those who don’t get recognized all the time. It was [about] the people that do the little things,” he said.

Community members without whom major events would not function or who have “stood in the gaps” and kept valuable organizations and services operating in the community were the intended recipients.

Several different areas of service were recognized by the medals: those receiving them included former and current firefighters, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, educators, healthcare workers, advocates, and athletes.

Zimmer called the group “very diverse” in honouring many of the different kinds of service a community thrives upon.

Margaret Little, who won the award with her husband, Jim, said the pair were honoured to receive the special award.

“Our community has always had people involved in the many organizations making life better for our community,” Little said. “We have always tried to make a difference while trying to keep in the background. To be nominated for this award was very special.”

Margaret and Jim Little are involved in several organizations, many of which focus on advocating for senior citizens and agriculture in the region. Their long history of service was honoured on Wednesday, along with other committed community members.

“The passion of all the recipients for making a difference just shows how much people in our community care,” she said.

In total, 18 local residents received platinum jubilee medallions on Wednesday to honour their contributions: two married couples who organize and serve together were celebrated together with one award per pair.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was organized by MP Bob Zimmer and his office after learning that neither provincial or federal governments (nor the queen herself) were presenting an award. The Diamond Jubilee was presented ten years ago to celebrate the queen’s 60th year on the throne.

Other MPs across the country have also held contests and awarded medals to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Zimmer said.

Recipients for the contest in northeast B.C. were nominated throughout the summer. The selection process involved assessing applicants and balancing the number of awards between communities.

Deciding the 70 award recipients was done both by looking at the nominations themselves and how often—or how rarely—the person or people were recognized for their service to capture the spirit of celebrating those who traditionally remain in the background.

Award recipients from Fort St. John and their reason for recognition, in no particular order, were:

Name Category Alyn Stobbe First Responder Coral Pimm Community Service Denise Stager Education and Community Service Larry Evans First Responder and Community Service Jim and Margaret Little Community Service and Conservation Pat Ferris Community Service and Sport Lori Slater Community Service Shane Stirling Community Service Jared Braun Community Service Mike King Veteran Len Potvin Community Service and Sport Shelley and Doug Gallinger Community Service Dr. Mark Thomson Health Care Christopher Systad Military and First Responder Joan Kinzett Community Service Blayne Streeper Sport

Award recipients in Dawson Creek and their reason for recognition included: