MONTNEY, B.C. — Pacific Canbriam Energy has acquired an additional 47,0225 acres of land in Northeast B.C.

On Thursday, the company announced the new rights to land in the Altares, Attachie, and Portage areas.

In a release, the company says this acquisition increases their Montney land holdings by 26 percent for a total of 224,805 acres.

“This land acquisition complements our existing Montney development and supports our long-term LNG requirements,” says Paul Myers, president of Pacific Canbriam.

“Pacific Canbriam will help supply clean, responsibly-produced natural gas for export to Asian markets.”

The company says it aims to supply natural gas to overseas markets through integration with the proposed Woodfibre LNG project, located just outside of Squamish, B.C.

The Woodfibre project is reportedly the first Canadian LNG project to commit to using hydroelectricity, which the company claims will cut emissions by 80 per cent.