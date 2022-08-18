FORT ST JOHN, BC – The North West Junior Hockey League released the schedule for its 21st season, with the “battle of B.C.” kicking it off.

The Fort St. John Huskies and Dawson Creek Kodiaks open the league’s season on September 22nd at Memorial Arena.

The Huskies will have their home opener against the JDA Kings on October 7th at the North Peace Arena.

The Huskies training camp begins next Friday, August 26th, and will run until the 28th.

The organization expects 35 veterans, rookies and new players to participate in the camp for a spot on the 25-man roster heading into the season.

Last season, the club won both the Alberta Junior B Provincial Championships and the North West Junior Hockey League finals.