FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fortis BC crews are currently repairing a gas line in Fort Nelson that was struck Wednesday evening and resulted in an evacuation order being issued.

The repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Currently, there are three homes in the area that are experiencing a natural gas outage until the repairs are complete.

According to the utility company, the line was hit by a third party, adding that “approximately 90 per cent of damages to the natural gas lines are preventable by following safe excavation practices.”

Once complete, Fortis BC crews will visit each affected home to turn the gas back on at the meter and relight all affected appliances. Service crews will leave a door tag that provides contact information for relighting services if residents are not home.

As a result of the natural gas line leak Wednesday afternoon, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) evacuated the homes in the affected area.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the evacuation order was rescinded, and residents in the designated area were allowed to return to their homes.

According to the NRRM, Fortis BC isolated the natural gas line leak, provided security and monitoring overnight.

NRRM says they appreciate the community’s cooperation and patience while the leak was isolated and reports that all impacted are safe.

The NRRM cautions residents that they may still smell rotten eggs (sulphur) but should not be alarmed.

Fortis BC can be contacted via the emergency number at 1-877-711-8877 to arrange for service to be restored.

Fortis BC would like to remind the public that damages to the natural gas system are preventable and encourage contacting BC 1 Call at 1-800-474-6886 before digging to learn where natural gas lines and other utilities are located.