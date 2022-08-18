DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Over the past month, the Dawson Creek RCMP has reportedly seen a spike in stolen vehicles in the area.

Compared to last year, vehicle thefts are up by 47 per cent in the Dawson Creek Region.

According to the detachment Commander, Sgt. Damon Werrell, four vehicle thefts were reported in the last 24 hours.

The local RCMP would like to remind residents to lock their vehicle doors and never leave keys or other valuables in the vehicle.

Werrell explains that vehicle thefts are typically a crime of opportunity, and thieves will take the time to scope out an area and target a vehicle that is easy to steal.

He recommends taking up the ‘9 o’clock routine,” a campaign started in Florida in 2017 to remind the public to remove their valuables from vehicles and lock them up at night.

Werrell also asks residents to report suspicious activity, as they will come and check it out, though social media sites are not the place to make the reports.

Call the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment at 250-784-3700 or use the online crime reporting tool.

He adds that reporting suspicious activity allows the local RCMP Detachment to strategically place resources in those areas.