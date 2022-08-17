UPDATE#2 (8 P.M.): The NRRM has rescinded the evacuation order.

UPDATE: According to the NRRM, Fortis is at the scene of the break, and is working on isolating the leak.

Original Post:

FORT NELSON, B.C. – An evacuation order has been issued for some Fort Nelson residents after a natural gas line was hit.

Danny Soles, the acting mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, issued the order “due to the immediate danger to life safety.”

The area of Poplar Avenue (north boundary), 41st Street (west boundary), Aspen Crescent (east boundary), and 52nd Ave East, including the cul de sac east near the lagoons and Cottonwood Road to Aspen Crescent (south boundary), is being the effected area being evacuated.

The red shaded area is being evacuated in Fort Nelson due to a gas line leak. (NRRM)

According to the order, members of the Northern Rockies Fire Rescue and RCMP representatives will help expedite the process.

The municipality says individuals within the affected area leave immediately. Before doing so, it is recommended that residents close all windows and doors, shut off appliances minus refrigerators and freezers, ensure all household members are accounted for, and take critical items.

Residents are also advised not to use the telephone unless it’s an emergency and that no more vehicles are used than needed.

For more information, phone the NRRM EOC Call Centre at 250-774-2222.