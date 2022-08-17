FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The facilities staff has completed the ice prep at Pomeroy Sport Centre early this year and is inviting groups to help temper the ice.

They are reportedly trying a new system to temper the ice properly and are offering skating to everyone by gradually increasing the weight allowed on the ice.

Younger groups will be invited first before moving toward adult skaters.

The skating will be free of charge during this time.

There are some rules they have laid out for the tempering of the ice:

No sticks

No pucks

No jumps

No toe picking the ice

No coaching drills

No food, drinks (water only) or gum

No street shoes

Helmets are required for children eight and under but are recommended for all skaters. Children under eight must also have adult supervision either in the stands or on the ice once they are allowed.

Starting Tuesday, skaters under 13 were allowed on the ice. On Wednesday, skaters under 18 are being invited to skate, followed by the ice being open to everyone, including adults, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Skaters are asked to check in at the front desk at the visitor centre so staff can direct them to the proper ice surface.