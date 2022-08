DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking the public’s help to locate Stephen Gary Odynak, who was last seen Tuesday.

Odynak was seen at the Dawson Creek TD Bank on August 16th at 3:40 p.m.

All efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful, and his family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

Odynak is 35 years old, 5 foot six inches, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stephen Odynak (Dawson Creek RCMP)

If anyone has any information regarding Stephen Odynak, contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.