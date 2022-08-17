POUCE COUPE, B.C. – The Government of B.C. is resurfacing a section of Highway 2 between Dawson Creek and Pouce Coupe for travel between the two towns.

This project includes resurfacing approximately five kilometres of Highway 2 between Rolla Road and the CN Rail crossing south of Pouce Coupe.

There will also be other paving work, such as the first-time paving of Blockline Road.

This project will also include removing two sets of unused CN Rail tracks that cross the highway.

A contract worth $2.6 million for the work was awarded to Peter’s Bros. Construction out of Penticton.

Work is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

“This resurfacing work on Highway 2 will improve the ride for local residents and extend the life of this section of highway,” said Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.

“When completed, the majority of highway from Pouce Coupe to Dawson Creek will have been upgraded within the last two years.”

According to the release, this project is part of B.C. on the Move, which is the B.C. government’s 10-year plan to improve the province’s transportation network.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will reportedly invest almost $2.7 billion over the next three years to improve British Columbia’s transportation network.