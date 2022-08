FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the owners of some computer equipment.

It was turned over to police on Sunday.

The property was reportedly found in the 93rd Avenue and 96th A Street areas before it was turned into the RCMP in hopes of finding the rightful owners.

If anyone knows who the computer equipment belongs to, they are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.