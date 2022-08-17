FORT NELSON, B.C.— Fort Nelson First Nation elected new council members and school board members this month.

The results, announced Tuesday morning, named five new council members: Curtis Dickie, Chrystal Fincaryk, John Michel, and Archie Harrold. Roberta Michel. Patricia Capot-Blanc and Sharleen Gale will return to their seats on the council, as well.

Chief Councillor is selected by the council, and has yet to be announced. Sharleen Gale was the Chief Councillor for the previous two-year term.

There were 17 candidates for the seven council positions. In total, 280 ballots were received in the election.

The Chalo Independent School Society also saw two board members elected from a field of nine: Kathi Dickie and Celine Kotchea.

The Chalo Independent school is owned and operated by the Fort Nelson First Nation and enrolls over 150 students from preschool to grade 12.