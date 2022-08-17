UPDATE: According to the Dawson Creek RCMP, the 35-year-old man reported missing on Tuesday has been located safe and sound.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP had asked the public’s help to locate a Dawson Creek man who was missing on Tuesday but has since been located.

All efforts to locate him had been unsuccessful, and his family and friends were concerned for his well-being.

As per Energeticcity.ca‘s policy, the missing person’s name has been removed from the story since they have been found by police.

Some details that were provided to help the public identify and locate the individual have also been removed.