DGS Astro Paving presents Moose FM’s 2022 Block Party! This HUGE party is happening on September 10th, at Cenntenial park. This year’s Block Party presents a full lineup of local artists and street performers. The Main Stage is presented by the City of FSJ, and the Festival Plaza stage is presented by Burger King. Fort City Chrysler presents as an entertainment sponsor.

An opening ceremony will start with the Doig River First Nations Drummers, and following, the Block Party will host:

The Great Balanzo

HulaHoop Circus

Jason Circus

Iyan Bruvold

Naomi Shore

Jenna Loren Wright

You will see these local artists share their talents on the main stage, brought to you by the City of Fort St John; and you will see the witty and wowing performances by The Great Balanzo, HulaHoop Circus & Jason Circus at the Festival Plaza stage, brought to you by Burger King! Thank you to our entertainment sponsor Fort City Chrysler.

DGS Astro Paving Presents Moose FM’s 2022 Block Party, which is supported by Arctech Welding, NP Credit Union, Burger King, City fo FSJ, Fort City Chrysler, Trican Well Services, Fort St John Co-Op, Chances Fort St. John, FSJ Return It, CN Rail, Systems Rental Source, Eaglevision Video Production, The Flower Hut and YMCA.

📍Centennial Park

September 10th 2022

11 AM – 4 PM

You can RSVP on the Facebook Event by clicking here!