LANGLEY, B.C. — British Columbia’s Environment Ministry says wolves have escaped their enclosure at the Greater Vancouver Zoo and one is still missing.

The ministry says the zoo requested support from the Conservation Officer Service to recapture the wolves that escaped from the zoo located about 55 kilometres east of Vancouver in Langley Township.

It says one wolf is still missing and the zoo is working to recapture it.

The zoo, which announced that it was closed via its Instagram and Facebook accounts on Tuesday morning, has nine adult grey wolves and six cubs.

The Environment Ministry did not say how many wolves had escaped.

It’s asking anyone who sees the missing wolf to keep their distance and call 1-877-952-7277.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press