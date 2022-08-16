<div class="flowplayer-embed-container" style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width:100%;"> <iframe webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen src="//ljsp.lwcdn.com/api/video/embed.jsp?id=51c7a693-9ab8-4e3f-af02-c16481273dd5&pi=23be81dc-3489-4ea6-849a-03981640d2e8" title="0" byline="0" portrait="0" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay" style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;"></iframe> </div>

CHARLIE LAKE, BC – The Tse K Wa historic site is now home to traditional native plants.

Through the planting change project, ornamental plantings are being replaced and with traditional native plants, such as pasture sage, bear root and sweet grass.

Funded by the First People’s Cultural Council, the project is part of the overall goal to create a space for the culture, language, and heritage of the Dane Zaa people to be celebrated.

Alyssa Currie, executive director for the Tse’KWa Heritage Society, said three healing gardens are being planted at the site.

“We’ve planted native plants from Twin Sisters Native Plant Nursery,” said Currie. “We are also doing a plant survey on the property to identify plants that have cultural significance for the Dane Zaa.”

Twin Sisters Native Plant Nursery has replaced ornamental plantings with plants that have important cultural uses. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

With the help of their summer students, the Twin Sisters native plant nursery has successfully removed ornamental plantings in the garden beds and replaced them with plants that have important cultural uses.

The project has allowed participating Indigenous youth to learn about their heritage and culture in a hands-on atmosphere, and identify if native plants are edible or can be used for medicinal purposes

Head grower and manager of Twin Sisters, Julian Napoleon, said he loves having the opportunity to visit the important cultural site.

Some of the plants are edible or can be used for medicinal purposes. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

“To be able to come and do this planting with our youth – it’s beautiful,” said Napoleon.

By the end of September, the site will welcome the public to see the garden and learn more about the traditional culture and history of the Dane Zaa people.