DAWSON CREEK, B.C – Search and Rescue teams across the region will receive funding from the Peace River Regional District—but not in the amounts the three teams initially hoped for.

The PRRD provides grant funding annually to eligible Search and Rescue teams that apply. The Peace region is served by four SAR teams: North Peace, South Peace, Tumbler Ridge, and Chetwynd.

North Peace Search and Rescue society will see $19,094.36 in district funding, the South Peace Emergency Response Team will receive $17,085.43, and Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue Society will get $13,820.21.

The Chetwynd Search and Rescue Society has not applied for PRRD funding since 2019.

The funding, which supports operational and small capital expenses for the emergency teams, was not awarded in the full amounts that the teams applied for; instead, the budget was divided between the applicants.

The PRRD’s total budget for SAR funding was $50,000. Together, the requests for funding SAR groups equalled $87,521.16, a difference of $37,521.16.

When requests together exceed the budget for the grant funding, the PRRD’s emergency executive committee holds a meeting of representatives from all applicants and decisions on what money goes where are made on a consensus basis between the groups. Once a decision is made, it goes to the committee for approval.

The North Peace-based group requested $28,335.16, the South Peace Emergency Response Team asked the district for $39,625.00, and Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue Society requested $19,561.00.

The SAR organizations intend to use the grant money for vehicle insurance, annual fees, and equipment maintenance. The Tumbler Ridge SAR society is also looking to use part of their grant for truck bay rental fees and utilities.

SAR teams are non-profits that run entirely on the efforts and dedication of volunteers. These teams work in coordination with each other and other authorities to search for and rescue subjects throughout the Peace region’s vast backcountry.