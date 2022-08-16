MACKENZIE, B.C. – Mackenzie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Andrew Antonio Santos, who hasn’t been seen since August 1st, 2022.

Police say that after Santos failed to attend his mother’s birthday, the family began looking for him on August 4th.

According to a release, RCMP received a missing person report for Santos on August 8th.

His family last saw Santos on Monday, August 1st, on Skeena Drive in Mackenzie, but they have been unable to contact him.

All efforts to date to locate Santos have been unsuccessful. RCMP say they are familiar with him through his association with Mackenzie’s drug and crime trade but adds that this disappearance is out of the ordinary for him.

Missing 30-year-old Andrew Antonio Santos was last seen on August 1st, 2022

Andrew Santos is described as 5’7, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Those with any information about Santos or where he might be are asked to contact the Mackenzie RCMP at 250-997-3228.