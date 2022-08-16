FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Family Practice Associates Clinic has recently welcomed two new doctors, Dr. Hannah Galeazzi and Dr. Retnam Sandhu.

The pair of doctors recently completed their residency in Fort St. John before officially joining the clinic.

In May, the clinic announced the pair were taking over for departing physcians.

According to the clinic, Dr. Galeazzi has taken over for Dr. Glen Hamill, who recently retired from family practice. She is sharing the practice with Dr. Courtney Boyer.

Dr. Sandhu has taken over for Dr. James Wilkie and Kalun Dr. Bourdreau, who left family practice to pursue other medical interests.

The clinic noted that none of Dr. Hamill, Dr. Wilkie or Dr. Boudreau’s patients are without a family doctor.