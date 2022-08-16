DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Good weather made for a great weekend to take in the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Rodeo’s 100th anniversary.

Connie Patterson, president of the Dawson Creek Exhibition Association, says Friday’s parade was the biggest they’ve ever held.

This year’s event had 155 participants, and it took more than an hour to dispatch all floats down the route, according to the Rotary Club of Dawson Creek. They also had to use overflow parking, as the original staging space was full.

Patterson says over 30,000 people came through the exhibition grounds over the weekend.

She believes the midway may have increased the attendance this year.

“We had the midway, well my goodness, that brought us in an extra 5,000 people,” she said.

“I’m sure that we were up at least 22 per cent, and that was just on the midway.”

(Jordan Prentice)

The event was sold out at the gate on Saturday, which Patterson believes is due to the newly added Indian Relay Race.

This relay race is a First Nations traditional event where teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders and a mugger.

The race starts with a “standing start,” and racers run only one lap around the track but change horses twice.

Patterson adds the weather played a huge part in the event’s success this year.

“We’re an outdoor event, so of course, weather is everything,” she said.

Even though they had some rain on Sunday, Patterson says it was just enough to cool them off. By the time they started at noon, the sun was shining bright and “things were back to normal again.”