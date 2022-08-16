DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – After a busy couple of days in Dawson Creek, the rodeo results are in, with a few local athletes taking home some prize money.

Fort St. John’s own Jacob Gardner tied for second in bull riding with a score of 86 points.

Stephen Culling from Fort St. John ended up in 10th with a time of 4.9 seconds in the steer wrestling event.

Tyrel Roberts from Charlie Lake tied for second in the saddle bronc event with 87.5 points.

Chetwynd’s Chase Siemens won first place in the novice bareback event with a score of 85.5.

For the Chuck Wagon Racing “Battle of the North,” the overall winner was Cody Ridsdale, the wagon driven by Chanse Vigen, with a total time for all four races of 4:58:89.

2022 Junior Rodeo: Ages 7-12:

Poles: Emma Simmonds – 45.36

Breakaway: Pyper Kilgour

Goat Tying: Tess Strid – 28.22

Chute Doggin: Calvin Scott

Team Roping: Pyper Kilgour and Blake Greenless

Barrel Racing: Ali Hamilton

Ali Hamilton Steer Riding: Jayden Payne

2022 Junior Rodeo: Ages 13-18

Poles: Hanna Leitch – 44.67

Breakaway: Cashlyn Callison – 9.87

Tie Down: Blake Collins – 37.05

Goat Tying: Rylie Bonderoff – 19.09

Chute Doggin: Wyatt Bonderoff – 10.50

Team Roping: Wyatt Bonderoff and Rylie Bonderoff

Barrel Racing: Kennedy Smith – 37.46

Kennedy Smith – 37.46 Steer Riding: Mason Hamilton

Battle of the North: Official Overall Aggregate Results:

1. Cody Ridsdale, Chanse Vigen – 4:58:89

2. Kurt Bensmiller – 5:01:25

Kurt Bensmiller – 5:01:25 3. Obrey Motowylo – 5:03:39

Dawson Creek Stampede:

Bareback riding:

1. Ty Taypotat – 85.5 points – $2,948.11

2. Chett Deitz, Cole Goodine – 84.5 points – $2,758.43 each

4. Clint Laye, Danten Metzger – 82 points – $1,105.54 each

6. Wyatt Maines – 81.5 – $526.44

7. Jacob Stemo – 80.5 – $315.86

8. Cruz McNulty – 79 – $210.57

Steer wrestling:

1. Tim Kemp – 4.2 seconds – $2,758.13

2. Straws Milan, Tanner Milan, Harley Cole – 4.4 seconds – $2,221.82 each

5. Curtis Cassidy, Joseph King – 4.5 seconds – $1,455.68 each

7. Scott Guenthner, Coleman Kohorst – 4.6 seconds – $919.37

9. Blake Gagnon – 4.8 seconds – $689.53

10. Stephen Culling – 4.9 seconds – $459.60

Saddle bronc riding:

1. Zeke Thurston – 88.5 points – $3,369.21

2. Ben Anderson, Tyrel Roberts – 87.5 points – $2,466.75

4. Layton Green – 87 points – $1,564.28

5. Lachlan Miller – 86 points – $962.64

6. Nicholas Patterson – 85 points – $601.65

7. Chase Zweifel – 79 – $360.99

8. Sawyer Eirickson – 77.5 – $240.66

Team roping:

1. Trey Gallais/Tristin Woolsey – 4.7 seconds – $2,140.38 each

2. Riley Roy/Joey Romo II – 5.2 seconds – $1,861.20 each

3. Roland McFadden/Devin Wigemyr – 5.8 seconds – $1,582.02 each

4. BrettMcCarrol/Clint Buhler – 6.4 seconds – $1,302.84 each

5. Rhett Haveroen/Walker Galloway – 6.8 seconds – $1,023.66 each

6. Kasper Roy/Clint Weston – 8.3 seconds – $744.48 each

7. Dillon Graham/Dawson Graham – 10.1 seconds – $465.30 each

8. Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnet – 10.2 seconds – $186.12 each

Tie-down roping:

1. Michael Otero – 9.3 seconds – $2,732.74

2. Steele Depaoli – 9.8 seconds – $2,505.02

3. Aaron Mosicki – 10.1 seconds – $2,202.38

4. Logan Bird – 10.7 seconds – $1,897.74

5. Pablo Robles – 10.9 seconds $1,594.10

6. Bradley Chance Hays – 11.5 seconds – $1,290.46

7. Wyatt Hayes, Clay Elliot – 11.6 seconds – $910.91 each

9. Tyler Popescul – 12 seconds – $683.18

10. Beau Cooper – 12.4 seconds – $455.45

Barrel racing:

1. Jordyn Tressider – 15.39 seconds – $2,914.19

2. Bertina Olafson – 15.46 seconds – $2,477.06

3. Kirby Penttila – 15.53 seconds – $2,039.97

4. Bradi Whitesdie – 15.55 seconds – $1,748.51

5. Taylor Manning – 15.61 seconds – $1,457.09

6. Kylie Whiteside – 15.64 seconds – $1,019.97

7. Shelby Spielman – 15.68 seconds – $728.55

8. Bayleigh Choate, Braidy Howes – 15.69 seconds – $546.41 each

10. Suzanne Depaoli – 15.74 seconds – $437.13

11. Virginia Foran – 15.75 seconds – $364.27

12. Stacey Ruzicka – 15.76 seconds – $291.42

Bull riding:

1. Jordan Hansen – 88 points – $3,421.86

2. Jacob Gardner, Jared Parsonage – 86 points – $2,504.29 each

4. Logan Biever – 85.5 points – $1,588.72

5. Brock Radford – 85 points – $977.68

6. Nick Tetz – 72 points – $611.05

Ground money: $101.84

Novice bareback:

1. Chase Siemens – 85.5 points – $628.56

2. Blake Link – 75 points – $471.42

Ground money: $235.71

Novice saddle bronc:

1. Tyrel Roberts – 77 points – $659.60

2. Colton Powell – 70.5 points – $494.70

3. Jaret Cooper – 54 points – $329.80

Ground money: $54.96

Junior steer riding:

1. Hayden MacKay – 72 points – $873

2. Nash Loewen – 71.5 points – $654.75

3. Chase Skene – 67 points – 436.50

4. Glen Erickson, Mason Hamilton, Teaghan Bertamini, Kane Scott – 64 points – $54.56 each

Breakaway roping: