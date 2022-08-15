CHETWYND, B.C. – There are currently 12 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre, and 145 across the province, with 44 starting in the last two days.

According to the fire centre, fires in the region that started from the weekend storm have either been put out or are under control.

According to the Prince George Fire Centre, as of 6 p.m. Sunday, Hasler road reopened as the fire is being held and no longer spreading. The wildfire remains approximately 125 hectares in size.

Over the weekend, four wildfires were reportedly sparked by lightning within proximity to the Hasler Flats wildfire, but attack crews were able to put out three of those, and the remaining fire is under control.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire is approximately 200 hectares in size and still has not reached any of the decision points laid out by the Prince George Fire Centre.