Travelling to the Caribbean is a dream destination for many, but spring break and the summer months are often extremely crowded. Plus, prices can rocket sky-high.

Visiting the area in September offers the chance for quieter beaches and restaurants, cheaper rooms and flights, and access to some attractions that are often too crowded for proper enjoyment. Unfortunately, with the benefits come the risks: September is prime hurricane season in the Caribbean. But with a bit of research and flexibility, you can find destinations that are often well outside the hurricane belt and likely to provide the perfect vacation.

Finding Good Deals

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive resort (the Caribbean’s specialty), try a site like Cheap Caribbean for various deals that frequently change. If you’re flexible with your travel dates, using Google Flights to see what combination of routes and times is least expensive can save you quite a bit of money. For hotels, it may be best to call resorts directly to see what packages they’re offering. Deals may change frequently based on last-minute cancellations and weather expectations.

Travel Tips

Even if you book destinations that are technically outside of the hurricane belt, buying travel insurance for your trip is a savvy choice. This insurance covers any changes in flights, accommodations, or other travel components due to illness or weather. Check the fine print for the insurance you purchase—you wouldn’t want to get a package that excludes hurricane coverage!

Photo: Valentina Landi via 123RF

The Best Islands

Several popular islands are outside the typical hurricane belt and have the lowest chance of weather-related travel problems. (Keep in mind, “lowest chance” doesn’t mean you’re 100% in the clear.)

Aruba is one of the best choices for a September trip to the Caribbean. This time of year is usually sunny and pleasant, so you can actually enjoy the beaches. Travellers often choose Aruba for its high-end shopping, bustling nightlife, and pristine waters. If you’d like to spend some time on the exclusive Flamingo Beach getting up close and personal with these birds, stay at the Renaissance hotel for the best access.

Bonaire offers a more peaceful alternative to the bustling scene on Aruba. For travellers who’d like breathtaking views of coral and ocean wildlife, this island is the place to be. Visit the salt piles and bring home some sea salt for relaxing baths or tour Washington Slagbaai Park for encounters with wildlife in this nature preserve. Stay at the Belmar Oceanfront Apartments for a relaxed atmosphere that still has access to a private diving reef and a mineral pool.

Curaçao, the last of the ABC islands, is another popular spot for travellers who want to enjoy a rousing nightlife with plenty of casinos. This cosmopolitan atmosphere doesn’t obscure the beautiful beaches, however. There are spots to swim with sea turtles and dolphins and the chance to visit a historic pink lighthouse. Stay at the Pietermaai Boutique Hotel if you’d like easy access to all the island offers.

Grenada is technically outside the hurricane belt but has seen more damage from the storms than the ABC islands. Taking a chance to visit Grenada isn’t without its rewards, though. The island is nicknamed the Spice Island for its abundant fruits and flowers. It is home to 18 different waterfalls and many rivers, lakes, and sparkling beaches—a nature lover’s paradise. A stay at Mount Edgecombe Plantation lets you spend as much time as possible among the natural beauty of this land.

Planning a trip to the Caribbean in September can be risky. Still, with a little careful planning, you can find a location that’s safe from hurricanes and relatively deserted—the perfect way to enjoy the islands!